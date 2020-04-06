In Pictures: The life and career of Bond Girl Honor Blackman

James Bond star Honor Blackman, who found international stardom as Bond Girl Pussy Galore in 1964’s Goldfinger, has died at the age of 38.

She was also known for playing Cathy Gale in The Avengers and the vengeful goddess Hera in the Ray Harryhausen and Charles H Schneer production of Jason And The Argonauts, as well as as Laura West on the TV series The Upper Hand.

Honor Blackman riding her Norton Big Four motorcycle through Hyde Park in 1949 (PA)

With Bond co-star Sean Connery in 1964 (PA)

During filming for Goldfinger at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire (PA)

On an E-Type Jaguar whilst attending the re-launch of Spangles in central London in 1994 (PA)

During a promotional shoot for the film Moment To Moment in 1965 (PA)

Honor Blackman and John Neville rehearsing for Mr And Mrs at the Scala Theatre in London in 1968 (PA)

Advertising

Holding up a loud hailer in support of Tom Houston, Liberal candidate for the Cities of London and Westminster seat in the 1966 general election (PA)

Arriving at London Airport in 1966 (PA)

Honor Blackman and Nicholas Grace arriving for the James Bond Gala Night in 2000 (PA)

With Christopher Lee who played Scaramanga in 2002 (PA)

Advertising

With James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 during the opening of Bond, James Bond at the Science Museum (PA)

Lending her support to Strathclyde Police’s road safety campaign in 1999 (PA)

Cherie Booth presented Honor Blackman with a Hall of Fame award during the NOJO (Not Old Just Older) Awards (PA)