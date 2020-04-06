Advertising
In Pictures: The life and career of Bond Girl Honor Blackman
The actress found international fame in James Bond film Goldfinger in 1964.
James Bond star Honor Blackman, who found international stardom as Bond Girl Pussy Galore in 1964’s Goldfinger, has died at the age of 38.
She was also known for playing Cathy Gale in The Avengers and the vengeful goddess Hera in the Ray Harryhausen and Charles H Schneer production of Jason And The Argonauts, as well as as Laura West on the TV series The Upper Hand.
