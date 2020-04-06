Huw Edwards urges viewers to follow rules after hospital visit with pneumonia

Huw Edwards has warned people to follow the guidelines for slowing the spread of Covid-19 as he revealed he has been in hospital with pneumonia.

The newsreader, 58, expressed gratitude for the care he received and said he will return to BBC News At Ten this week.

He wrote on Twitter: “Big thanks to @KingsCollegeNHS for superb care #pneumonia.

“I’ll be back at @BBCNews this week — keep safe everyone and follow the guidelines #StayHomeSaveLives.”

King’s College is one of the UK’s largest NHS Foundation Trusts and has five sites in south east London and Kent.

Edwards’ message comes after the Queen delivered a message of hope to the nation in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, saying “we will overcome it” although we “may have more still to endure”.

In a rare televised address to the country and Commonwealth, the Queen sounded a positive note after what has been an unsettling period, saying: “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”

The monarch: “I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

Shortly after the Queen’s address, it was announced that prime minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a NHS hospital in London on Sunday for tests with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

Downing Street described the move as a “precautionary step”, insisting that he continued to lead the Government, and remained in touch with ministers and senior officials.