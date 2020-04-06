Florence Pugh celebrates boyfriend Zach Braff’s 45th birthday

Florence Pugh wished boyfriend Zach Braff a happy 45th birthday.

The Oscar-nominated star of Little Women, 24, shared a picture of the Scrubs actor lying down next to a dog.

Writing on Instagram, Pugh said: “Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard!

“Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

Braff, best known for playing JD on medical comedy Scrubs, shared a selfie and said: “It’s my special day.”

British actress Pugh has reportedly been dating US actor Braff since last year.

Braff was spotted with Pugh at an Oscars after party in February.

Pugh earned her first best supporting actress Academy Award nomination for her role as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaption.

She has also earned critical praise for her part in horror film Midsommar.