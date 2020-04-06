Dua Lipa on track for album chart success this week

Dua Lipa is on course to clinch this week’s top album spot after missing out on it last week.

According to the Official Charts Company, the English-Kosovan singer’s much-awaited second album, Future Nostalgia, leads all formats this week (physical, download and streaming).

They say the 24-year-old’s album is outperforming Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which is currently sitting in second position on the top five album chart listings.

Dua Lipa is on track for number one spot in the album charts (PA).

Last week, Australian rock band Five Seconds Of Summer clinched the top album spot on the UK album charts with their fourth album, Calm.

This week, however, the Official Charts Company says the foursome’s album has dropped to the 13th position midweek.

Harry Styles’ second solo studio album, Fine Line, is currently in the fourth album chart position – having been at number nine last week – one behind The Weeknd’s After Hours.

Following his death last week aged 81, Bill Withers is on course for his first UK Top 10 album https://t.co/oRaWHmB4g8 pic.twitter.com/mAb0TQDeXp — Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 6, 2020

The Ultimate Collection from Bill Withers, known for hits such as Lean On Me, Lovely Day and Ain’t No Sunshine, is currently on track to land in the sixth album position after the US soul star’s death last week.

This would be his first-ever top 10 in the UK album charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

The collaborative album between grime artists Skepta, Chip and D-Block Europe’s Young Adz, titled Insomnia, could clinch the fifth album spot this week, down from the third slot last week.