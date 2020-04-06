David Walliams reveals fears for intimate area during BGT audition

David Walliams has revealed he feared an intimate part of his body would be squashed when he was taken up on stage during a Britain’s Got Talent audition.

The TV judge was called upon to assist a motorcyclist in his dangerous act as he attempted to dazzle his fellow panellists Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Walliams with, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It was quite scary because I had never seen that guy before.

“I mean, I’m assuming he’s good at what he does! I was told that I had to remain completely still so I couldn’t really see what was going on because all I could do is just stare up at the ceiling.

“It was quite scary because I didn’t really know what he was doing but I just put my trust in the show that I wasn’t going to get hurt.

“I mean I just guessed that if the producers were up for it then there was a good chance he wasn’t going to hurt me.

“But I think those moments are good because it’s fun when one of us gets on the stage because it’s intense. I guess it was pleasurable for Simon to see me in danger!”

Co-host Ant McPartlin said: That was good because we spoke to David afterwards and the guy on the motorbike was really winding him up, revving it next to his head and edging back into his privates, taunting him a bit, which was fun. I liked him.”

Walliams also offered some insight into the act which made him press his golden buzzer, sending the performer straight to the live shows.

He said: “There was something about the euphoria of them on the stage, that feeling I had is a very special feeling. You don’t feel that often. I think it’s good we choose different types of acts. If everyone’s got a comic or singer, it gets boring.”

Walliams added that he waited until later in the audition process than his fellow judges to hit his buzzer, saying: “Well we started off in London and everyone else, including Ant and Dec, had pressed their buzzers before we left for Manchester.

“If I’d instinctively thought I should press my buzzer I would’ve done, but I did feel we should have at least one buzzer saved for Manchester.

“The last time I pressed my golden buzzer was when I saw Flakefleet Primary School, they were really moving and joyous and I remember that feeling and I didn’t feel that this year in London. That’s why I saved it for Manchester.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV at 8pm on April 11.