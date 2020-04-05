Rita Ora praises her ‘superhero’ mother after she returns to NHS frontline

Rita Ora has praised her “superhero” psychiatrist mother after she decided to return to the NHS frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer’s mother Vera Sahatciu will be helping prevent mental health and perinatal patients becoming exposed to Covid-19, according to Hello! Magazine.

Ora told the publication: “My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes.

Rita Ora and her mother meet Harry (Matt Dunham/PA)

“She is so brave and has been through so much on her own, yet her generosity to help others just cements what I know my mother is capable of.

“I’m so happy the rest of the world has now got to see it too.”

Ora said that it’s “not only” her mother showing these traits, adding: “All the NHS doctors and nurses are my heroes.”

Sahatciu said that there was “never any question” of her returning to the fold to help with the response to the virus.

Rita Ora praised NHS workers helping fight Covid-19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I love my job and want to do my best,” she told the magazine.

“It’s my role and duty to help others. Nothing will stop me unless I’m not well enough to do it.

“These are challenging times and I’ve never before had to provide more compassion and support to other colleagues.

“I’ve witnessed heroism by all NHS staff, from doctors and nurses to porters and cleaners in busy, stressful and risky environments.”

Ora is “very keen to do her bit” and has signed up as an NHS volunteer along with her sister, Sahatciu added.

“They’ll be among the people who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community,” she said.

Ora has previously worked with Sir Bob Geldof and the UN Foundation to design an emblem to encourage people to work together to combat coronavirus.

The design features a depiction of the virus contained within the CND peace symbol next to the message: “Stop the spread. Play your part.”

