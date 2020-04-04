Menu

Marianne Faithfull being treated for coronavirus in hospital

The singer-songwriter is said to be in a stable condition.

Marianne Faithfull is being treated for coronavirus in hospital.

Her agent Francois Ravard said the 73-year-old is in a stable condition and is “responding to treatment”.

The singer-songwriter is being treated in a London hospital.

Mr Ravard said: “She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.

Faithfull’s hits include As Tears Go By, which was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

In addition to her music career, Faithfull has also acted in films including Girl On A Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.

A number of other celebrities including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Linda Lusardi and Dynamo have previously revealed they had tested positive for Covid-19.

