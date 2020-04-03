The Gruffalo creators to release coronavirus-inspired scenes from the books

The creators of The Gruffalo children’s stories have made new scenes using characters from books to help youngsters adjust to living through the coronavirus pandemic.

The new content, which has been created by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, will share tips such as keeping two metres apart from people.

Donaldson said: “Usually with the books it is me who starts things off, but Axel had this idea of doing some witty sketches, each one based on our books and each one incorporating a sort of tip about coronavirus.”

One line is “the Gruffalo, bursting with laughter, said ‘You go ahead and I will follow two metres after'”, Donaldson said.

Donaldson said the scenes contain tips about coping with coronavirus (Ian West/PA)

There is a “couplet for each book”, she added.

Scheffler said that he had been thinking what he could do as an illustrator to help people through the coronavirus crisis when he had the idea.

He added that he “wanted to do something light-hearted and cheer people up and I thought, ‘What if I imagine our characters in corona situations?'”

“It is really more about entertainment than information,” he added.