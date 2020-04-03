Spice Girl Geri Horner shares touching animal rescue story

Geri Horner has rescued a “beautiful” owl after it hurt its wing flying into a telephone wire.

The Spice Girl said she had rescued the bird and taken it back to her home, before delivering it to a vet for treatment.

The 47-year-old shared a photo of herself holding the animal with her one million Instagram followers.

She said: “I found this beautiful owl on the ground unable to fly – he’d hurt his Wing (I think flown into a telephone wire) – he’s now at the vet. Let’s hope he’s ok.”

The pop star, also known as Ginger Spice, is well-known for her love of animals.

She keeps a number of horses at the Oxfordshire home she shares with husband Christian Horner, team principal of the Red Bull Formula One racing team.