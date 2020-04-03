Madison Beer drops ‘vulnerable’ Stained Glass single after fan demand

Madison Beer has released her latest single following demand from her fans.

The pop star, 21, debuted Stained Glass on Instagram Live last week in front of a virtual audience of 350,000.

She later performed it again during a home concert in aid of the US poverty charity Direct Relief.

Following those performances, Beer’s fans petitioned her record label for an early release.

The piano-led ballad sees Beer, from New York, open up about the vulnerable sides of her that feel “ugly, sad or depressed”.

It will appear on her forthcoming debut album, tentatively titled Life Support, due out later this year on Epic Records.

Beer said: “I wrote Stained Glass at a time where I was really struggling mentally.

Advertising

Madison Beer’s debut album is expected to be released later this year (Ian West/PA)

“This song was my message, not only to the public, but to those around me, to be more gentle on people and not judge them so hard, because you never know what someone’s been through.

“People sometimes assume that I’m OK when I’m not. People don’t really see the parts of me that are the ugly, sad or depressed, they only see the sides they want to see, or the sides I feel comfortable to show because of the scrutiny that I’ve been under in my life.

“The stones lyric in the chorus refer to the traditional metaphor for people’s words and the lyric saying ‘I just might break’ is where I have finally shown my vulnerability in its absolute form.”