Jennifer Aniston says self-isolating has not been ‘much of a challenge’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston says self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic has not been “much of a challenge”.

The Friends star, 51, appeared via video link on an at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show and said she has not left her house for three weeks.

“I’m a born agoraphobe,” Aniston said.

“This is kind of a dream – not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.”

Aniston said she has found the most challenging aspect of the pandemic struggling to digest the news, as more than one million people are confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus around the world, with thousands of deaths linked to the pandemic.

The actress said she limits her time spent watching the news.

She said: “I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically, it’s regurgitating the exact same thing.”

Aniston was also asked by Kimmel how she has been spending her time indoors – and revealed her “favourite thing in the world” is doing the dishes.

She added: “Because not only are you doing your dishes, but you’re washing your hands.”

The Morning Show star has also been reorganising her home, revealing: “I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realised I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets. Thirty more days! I’ve got to pace myself.”

During the episode, Aniston and Kimmel also surprised a nurse who had contracted Covid-19.

Kimball Fairbanks, a health worker from Utah, has two young daughters and is in quarantine while recovering from the virus.

Aniston surprised her with 10,000 dollars (£8,100) in credit for a food delivery service, while Kimmel said the nurses working with her would also be receiving gift cards.