Harry Styles talks about tour postponement and keeping in touch with his family

Harry Styles has said his music tour being postponed is “just not very important” right now in the grander scheme of things.

The ex-One Direction star, 26, is among the musicians who have been forced to cancel or postpone tours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Styles, who is currently in Los Angeles, told BBC Radio 2: “I’d be starting in two weeks. I was supposed to be starting the middle of April in Birmingham, so I’d be in production rehearsals right now.

“The UK and Europe tour’s been postponed to next year, so I’m obviously looking forward to that when it comes around time for it.

“It’s one of those things that’s obviously disappointing because we were getting ready for it and excited, but also in the grand scheme of things it’s not very important really…”.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary, who is currently sitting in for Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, Styles said he was on day 17 of lockdown in the US.

He explained: “I was supposed to be home a couple of weeks ago but obviously the flying had gotten a bit strange, so I’m in LA at the moment”.

The singer said he is still speaking to his mother and sister, who are back in the UK, on a daily basis.

“We’re speaking pretty much every day. Me, her (his mum) and my sister get on like a big group, FaceTime and so I check in with my family in the morning and then it’s been quite nice actually. I’ve probably been speaking to them more than I usually do,” he said.

He also thanked the NHS at the end of the call with O’Leary.

In March, Styles announced the UK and European legs of his Love On Tour would be moved to 2021.