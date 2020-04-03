Elton John and Paul McCartney among stars thanking NHS

Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and David Beckham were among the stars paying tribute to NHS staff risking their lives fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared online by NHS England, stars from film, TV, music and sport held up a placard bearing the slogans #OurNHSPeople and #ThankYouNHS.

Sir Elton, Sir Paul and Beckham were joined by A-listers including Sir Mick Jagger, Kate Winslet, Daniel Craig, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

Our @CNOEngland Ruth May is joined by some familiar faces to say a very big #ThankYouNHS to all of the incredible staff, carers and volunteers across health and care. ? #COVID19 #ThankYouThursday #OurNHSPeople pic.twitter.com/X96HuTWoos — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 2, 2020

Kylie Minogue, Naomi Harris, Eddie Redmayne Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah also featured.

The video was shared hours before the nation saluted key workers for a second successive Thursday.

Up and down the country grateful Britons stood on their doorsteps and hung out of windows to clap, cheer and bang pots and pans to show their appreciation for key workers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerged from self-isolation to join in.

The first Clap For Carers took place on Thursday, March 26 and is expected to continue on a weekly basis.

ITV paused its programming as part of the tribute.