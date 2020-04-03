Dwayne Johnson raps Moana song while teaching young daughter how to wash hands

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an adorable video showing him teaching his young daughter how to wash her hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood star – wearing a towel – seated one-year-old Tia near the bathroom sink and explained to the camera he uses a song from Disney’s Moana when cleaning her hands.

The rap portion from the hit You’re Welcome – performed by Johnson’s character in the film – is the “perfect timing,” the actor said.

He then raps for a smiling Tia.

Alongside the video shared with his 177 million Instagram followers, Johnson wrote: “Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual. Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song You’re Welcome from MOANA, while I wash her hands.

“We realised a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.

“Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”

Tia is Johnson’s second daughter with wife Lauren Hashian, who he married in 2019. They are also parents to four-year-old Jasmine.