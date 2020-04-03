Menu

Dua Lipa offers update on collaboration with Miley Cyrus

Showbiz | Published:

The two singers have been making music together.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has confirmed she has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, revealing “there is a song”.

However, she said she is not sure the track will be released to the public.

She told Capital Breakfast: “I don’t know. We don’t know. We aren’t sure if the song is the one we want to release so it’s in waiting, and maybe we’ll do something different.”

She added: “There is a song, but I don’t know if it’s ‘the song’.”

Asked by host Roman Kemp if she could hum some of it for him, she replied: “No.”

The singer, whose new album Future Nostalgia is out now, also said she would be open to collaborating with Little Mix.

She said: “I hadn’t really thought about it, but I think that would be quite fun. It would be all girls.”

However, she added: “They all look so cute, I might be sticking out like a sore thumb a bit.

“Because they’re all like matching, the four of them, they each have their outfits but in different co-ordinations, where does the fifth one go? But I love it, I’d be so down.”

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp is on weekdays from 6am to 10am.

