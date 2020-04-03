Advertising
Dua Lipa offers update on collaboration with Miley Cyrus
The two singers have been making music together.
Dua Lipa has confirmed she has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, revealing “there is a song”.
However, she said she is not sure the track will be released to the public.
She told Capital Breakfast: “I don’t know. We don’t know. We aren’t sure if the song is the one we want to release so it’s in waiting, and maybe we’ll do something different.”
She added: “There is a song, but I don’t know if it’s ‘the song’.”
Asked by host Roman Kemp if she could hum some of it for him, she replied: “No.”
The singer, whose new album Future Nostalgia is out now, also said she would be open to collaborating with Little Mix.
She said: “I hadn’t really thought about it, but I think that would be quite fun. It would be all girls.”
However, she added: “They all look so cute, I might be sticking out like a sore thumb a bit.
“Because they’re all like matching, the four of them, they each have their outfits but in different co-ordinations, where does the fifth one go? But I love it, I’d be so down.”
