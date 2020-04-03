Dua Lipa denied first number one with Future Nostalgia

Five Seconds Of Summer have denied Dua Lipa her first UK number one album.

The Australian rock band’s fourth album, Calm, narrowly beat Future Nostalgia, the English-Kosovan singer’s much-awaited second album, to the top spot.

It comes after Future Nostalgia leaked online last month, forcing Lipa to bring the release date forward.

Luke Hemmings of Five Seconds Of Summer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The chart position is still the strongest so far for the 24-year-old – her self-titled debut peaked at number three in 2018, according to the Official Charts Company.

That album also returns to the charts at number 19, spurred on by Lipa’s publicity campaign in support of Future Nostalgia.

Calm becomes Five Seconds Of Summer’s second UK number one, after their second album Sounds Good Feels Good achieved the same accolade in 2015.

The band told OfficialCharts.com: “What an astonishing achievement and what a true testament to the most brilliant fan base in the world. A UK #1 album.

“To the people that listen to our music, it is so hard to describe the joy and fulfilment that we get from writing music for you to listen to and enjoy as you pass through life.

“It is a pleasure to be on such an iconic journey with you as we grow up and our music progresses into new areas of imagination.

“With the state that the world is in at the moment, I hope our record Calm has brought you happiness and is a soundtrack to stimulate escapism from the confines of your bedroom.

“Calm was created for that exact reason. All our love.

“Stay well and keep lifting each other up!”

A collaborative album between grime royalty Skepta, Chip and D-Block Europe’s Young Adz, titled Insomnia, takes the number three slot in the charts.

Skepta (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Grunge pioneers Pearl Jam are at number six with Gigaton, Canadian producer Partynextdoor is at seven with Partymobile, and Sir Elton John’s greatest hits collection Diamonds rises to 10 after his living room charity concert last week.

On the singles chart, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd returns to number one, knocking Saint Jhn’s Roses to second place and claiming a sixth non-consecutive week at the top.

Lipa claims a top 10 hat-trick with Physical at number three, Don’t Start Now at number four and her latest single Don’t Break My Heart at number six.