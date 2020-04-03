Drake dances through deserted mansion in latest music video

Drake gives fans a tour of his sprawling Toronto mansion in the music video for his latest single.

The Canadian rapper released Toosie Slide on Friday, after teasing it on social media earlier this week.

Perhaps in response to coronavirus, Drake wears a mask and gloves in the accompanying video, while his home is almost deserted.

The video opens with shots of Toronto’s empty streets before switching to Drake’s trophy room which is filled with Grammys and MTV Video Music Awards, among other trinkets.

While moving through his sizeable home, Drake, 33, gives instructions on how to perform the dance the song is named after.

“It go right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide, basically I’m saying either way we about to slide,” he sings while dancing inside a vast lobby.

The video ends in the grounds of the mansion, where Drake triggers a firework display.

Drake enlisted the help of dancers to make the Toosie Slide dance go viral ahead of the song’s release.

They told Rolling Stone they were originally supposed to appear in the music video, before isolation measures were imposed due to coronavirus.