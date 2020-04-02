Towie’s Billi Mucklow reveals baby news with fiance Andy Carroll

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billi Mucklow has revealed she and fiance Andy Carroll are expecting their third child together.

The reality TV star announced the news on Instagram with a black-and-white snap showing her two children posing alongside footballer Carroll’s son and daughter from a previous relationship.

Each of the children had a hand on an ultrasound scan. Mucklow captioned the post: “Here We Go Again!”

Her former Towie co-stars were among those sending celebratory messages.

“Congratulations to you all,” Billie Faiers said.

Jess Wright wrote: “Congratulations.”

And Samantha Faiers commented: “Wow! That’s amazing congratulations.”

Advertising

Newcastle United star Carroll is father to Emilie Rose and Lucas from a previous relationship. The former England international, 31, started dating Mucklow in 2013.

They became engaged the following year during a romantic trip to Rome. The couple welcomed their first child together – four-year-old Arlo – in June 2015.

Their second child, Wolf Nine, was born in 2017.

Mucklow joined Towie in the third series in 2011 and left in 2013.