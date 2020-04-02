Top Gun: Maverick latest film hit by release date delay

Top Gun: Maverick has become the latest Hollywood film to have its release delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action movie sequel was due to be released on June 24 – 34 years after the 1986 original – but will now debut in cinemas on December 23.

Tom Cruise, who is returning as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, said fans would have to wait “a little longer” to see his much-loved naval aviator head back to the skies.

I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 2, 2020

The film will see Val Kilmer reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, while Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman and Charles Parnell will make their debuts.

Filming in Venice for the latest Mission: Impossible 7, which also stars Cruise, was stopped in February over coronavirus fears in northern Italy.

Cruise was not on set when the decision was made to halt filming.