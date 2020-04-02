Tom Hanks leads tributes to Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger

Tom Hanks led the tributes to Fountains Of Wayne star Adam Schlesinger, who reportedly died at the age of 52 after contracting coronavirus.

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning musician, also known for his work on the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, died in New York on Wednesday, according to reports in the US.

His family had earlier said Schlesinger, the bassist with rock band Fountains Of Wayne who are best known for the hit Stacy’s Mom, had been sedated and was on a ventilator after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Shortly after news of his death was reported, stars from film, TV and music paid tribute.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Schlesinger earned an Oscar nomination in 1997 for writing the title track on That Thing You Do!, a musical comedy directed by Hanks.

Hanks paid tribute on Twitter and said he would not have launched his Playtone record label and production company without Schlesinger’s help.

“He was a One-der,” Hanks, who also tested positive for coronavirus, said. “Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx.”

Advertising

That Thing You Do! star Ethan Embry recalled being seated in a room with Hanks and actress Liv Tyler listening to songs being considered for the film.

I remember the day all the Oneders, @LivTyler and @tomhanks sat in a room and played about 6 submitted tracks from different bands for That Thing You Do. When we heard Adam Schlesinger’s cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 2, 2020

“When we heard Adam Schlesinger’s cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn,” he said.

Schlesinger won a Grammy in 2009 for best comedy album for co-writing the songs on A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!, with the songs performed by Stephen Colbert and Elvis Costello.

Advertising

US chat show host Colbert said on Twitter: “I’m so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19.

I’m so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19. From the Dana Carvey show to A Colbert Christmas Special, he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 2, 2020

“From the Dana Carvey show to A Colbert Christmas Special, he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna had known Schlesinger since the early 1990s and shared a moving tribute, calling him “the most brilliant, the most funny, the most clever, the most musical”.

She also shared a song he had sent to her. Jimmy Kimmel worked with Schlesinger when he wrote the theme for TV show Crank Yankers.

1/2 about Adam pic.twitter.com/x2LMIvZ9qf — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) April 1, 2020

Kimmel said: “He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans.”

Australian singer Rick Springfield tweeted: “Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. Love and healing to his family.”

Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. ♥️Love and healing to his family #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn described the death as “heartbreaking”.

The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal revealed Schlesinger was his cousin.

“As a little boy I would be mesmerised by his talent,” he said. “He showed me how cool it was to be an artist. We love you Cuz. Stay strong.”

He added: “Please keep Adam in your heart. ”

Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss said: “Thank you so much Adam Schlesinger for your incredible songs- the best parties will forever be the ones where they play your hits.”

Trump barely knows a microscope from a telescope. The reason for his presence at the briefings is twofold. First, political. He's getting daily airtime to promote his run for re-election. Second, to try and cover up his failure to act quickly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

And horror author Stephen King said: “RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus.”

Schlesinger is survived by his two daughters.