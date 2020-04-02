Mental health charity launches Friday Night Lock-In with Years And Years

Mental health charity Calm’s first Friday Night Lock-In will launch this week with performances from Years And Years, Kurupt FM and Declan McKenna.

The event, hosted on Instagram Live by Vick Hope, will raise money to support the charity’s helplines, which have seen a 37% increase in daily call demand in the last week.

Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes will lead a pub quiz, while viewers will be encouraged to cook along with comedians Ed Gamble and Phil Wang.

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay will host a pub quiz (Ian West/PA)

There will also be a stand-up performance from Mark Watson and performances from BBC Sound Of 2020 nominees Arlo Parks and Joy Crookes.

The virtual event will run from 5pm until midnight on each performer’s own Instagram accounts, mirroring the hours Calm’s suicide prevention helpline is open each day.

Cetinay, who is a Calm ambassador, said: “It’s more important for people to stay connected to the habits and activities they love to do at this time – we all love a Friday night, so having some great entertainment to kick-start your weekend should definitely be a priority.

“I am thrilled that Calm invited me to take part in this lock-in. I can’t wait for Friday and am looking forward to seeing what everyone does throughout the evening – it should be a great night.”

Advertising

The event’s host Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

Calm chief executive Simon Gunning said: “In these unprecedented, uncertain times, people are needing Calm and our services more than ever.

“This is why we want to give people a fun evening to help them take a break from all that’s happening, but also remind them that we are here should they need us.

“Calm’s free and confidential helpline and webchat are available from 5pm to midnight, seven days a week so if all this is getting too much then please get in touch. We’re here for everyone, no matter what.”