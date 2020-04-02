Kerrang! Magazine suspends publication amid Covid-19 lockdown

Kerrang! Magazine has stopped publishing its print edition as it has become “virtually impossible” to distribute it, according to its website.

The decision comes after “a period of unprecedented turmoil within the music industry and beyond”, the statement added.

The magazine will not be printed again until July 8.

Kerrang! said that the closure of local newsagents, a drop in sales at transport hubs over the last fortnight and the decision by supermarkets to prioritise groceries in their deliveries have impacted their business.

“Equally, the idea of telling our audience to visit a shop during a period of high contagion seems irresponsible,” the statement said.

The cancellation of festivals, tours and album releases has also affected their planned coverage during May and June.

Kerrang! will continue to publish content via its website and other digital channels.

Those with subscriptions to the magazine will have them extended by three months one it returns to print.