Great British Singalong airs across five BBC stations

Greg James kicked-off “a unique moment” on BBC radio with a British singalong to “lift the nation’s spirits”.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1 Xtra and the Asian Network joined forces for a multi-way simulcast.

Each DJ played a track in turn across all the stations for the BBC’s Great British Singalong.

James started the broadcast on Radio 1 with You’ve Got The Love by Florence And The Machine.

“Radio has always been brilliant at bringing people together … Isolation doesn’t mean you have to be lonely,” he told listeners.

“Radio is a great pal to all of us. We’d love to see you singing along … This is a massive, brilliant community.”

Let’s see you all singing along to The Purple One. ? @laurenlaverne #UKSingalong pic.twitter.com/npCRjHQtEr — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) April 2, 2020

Advertising

Radio 2, with host Dermot O’Leary, was next with Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, followed by Lauren Laverne playing Prince’s Raspberry Beret on 6 Music.

Dotty, broadcasting from home on 1Xtra and joking she was “under the duvet”, played reggae star Koffee’s track Toast.

DJs Sara Cox, Ken Bruce and Shaun Keaveny were among those posting videos, on Twitter, of themselves singing along at home.

Advertising

DJ Harpz Kaur played the “grand finale” on the Asian Network, the “feelgood tune” Panjabi MC’s Mundian To Bach Ke.

Dotty said she hoped the singalong created a “sense of community” that will help us “through the most difficult of times.”

“I look forward to lifting the nation’s spirits,” she had said.

#UKSingalong Hope everyone joined in, even those who can’t sing! (Ahem, see attached) pic.twitter.com/Ikq5CLoUHp — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) April 2, 2020

Each station was asked to play one song “that they think the public will love to join in with, wherever they are”.

BBC popular music controller Lorna Clarke said: “In these challenging times, we know that many people have been turning to radio as a lifeline.

“The live broadcasts from our amazing presenters are providing people with a sense of community and some much-needed escapism at a time where many of us are feeling distant from our loved-ones.”

Last month, DJs across Europe played the same song – the Gerry And The Pacemakers track You’ll Never Walk Alone – as a show of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.