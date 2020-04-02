Gordon Ramsay describes ‘mayhem’ life in lockdown with five children

Gordon Ramsay has said he has done “more cooking in the past two weeks than I have done in the past two years,” while in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

The celebrity chef and father-of-five said life in his house is “mayhem” and he gets requests for different meals from different children, including his baby son Oscar, who was born last August.

Ramsay and wife Tana are also parents to daughters Megan, Matilda and Holly and son Jack.

He told Heart Breakfast: “It is insane. The kids look at me in the morning and say ‘Dad what’s for breakfast’, ‘porridge,’ ‘and what about lunch, I like those sort of quesadillas’, ‘Can we have butter chicken for dinner?’.

“It’s insane. Yesterday they said, ‘Do you mind going down to the butchers to get a pound of lamb mince for Oscar’s shepherd’s pie?'”

Asked if it is like doing a service in one of his restaurants, he said: “It is insane. Honestly, except that they don’t sort of get up, it’s not, ‘Will you do the dishes?’ it’s just ‘Can you load the dishwasher?’ Even that is hard work for these guys.”

Asked what life is like for the family in lockdown, he said: “Mayhem. Jack’s always out training, he goes out for a run in the morning and he comes back and he’s ready for breakfast.

“Oscar sort of gets up around 6, and then the three girls, they get up around 6 in the evening. They are not good at getting up in the morning, I don’t know why.”

