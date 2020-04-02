Diplo: I haven’t been home this long since I was 24

Diplo has revealed that he is using his time in lockdown to finish the latest Major Lazer album.

The DJ and producer, one-third of the dance music group, said he felt “so refreshed” by not leaving his home.

Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, spoke to Zane Lowe via FaceTime during the presenter’s show on Apple Music.

Major Lazer on stage during Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The 41-year-old said: “I haven’t been home this long since I was 24 years old.

“This is three weeks at my house and I’ve seen parts of my house I never knew existed.

“I’ve been in closets. I was like, ‘Where did this come from?’ I was like, ‘Who’s this person that lives here?’ I was like, ‘I never even seen you before.’

“It’s a weird place this house and I might have to sell it when this is over.

“But in the meantime, I’m actually so refreshed by not leaving. I thank God I finished all my music.

“We were about to go on a whole tour to promote everything. We had the Major Lazer takeovers where we did three shows in London, Paris, Munich, Germany.

Major Lazer recruited Mumford And Sons singer Marcus Mumford for their latest single (Ian West/PA)

“We had all these ideas and we had this whole set put together. I think at least now we have to be behind the music 100%.

“At least I got all my music done and it’s coming out slowly during this period and it might be an awkward period, but I just go with it.

“I got to make the best out of what I’m doing and I’m happy. I’m happy to be at home honestly, I never felt like I’d say that, but I like it.”

Major Lazer, comprised of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, recruited Mumford And Sons singer Marcus Mumford for their latest single, Lay Your Head On Me.

Addressing the collaboration, Diplo said: “I think when you put Major Lazer and Mumford and Sons or Marcus Mumford on paper, you’re like: ‘What the hell are you guys going to do? What the hell could this be?’

“But that’s what makes it awesome, because it’s just about two guys who love to make music, two groups that are great at making music and we’re going to come up with something.”

He said musicians including Nigerian star Mr Eazi had messaged him to say they were excited about the collaboration.