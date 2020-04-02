Britain’s Got Talent spin-off to launch on ITV Hub

ITV is set to launch a spin-off of Britain’s Got Talent which will feature unseen auditions and moments from the programme.

Eight “mini-episodes” of Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made available online on the ITV Hub, according to the makers of the programme.

The show will also feature interviews from presenters Ant and Dec which have not been broadcast before, as well as comments from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

ITV has postponed the live finals of the programme (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nigel Hall, global head of TV at Syco Entertainment, which helps produce the programme, said: “During these tough times we are determined to deliver entertainment all the family can enjoy.

“We are confident Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be perfect for that and the ideal accompaniment to the main series.”

The unseen clips will also be aired on the Britain’s Got Talent social media platforms.

The show will feature unseen interviews by Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA)

The talent competition will be back on air later this month when ITV broadcasts pre-recorded auditions.

However the broadcaster has confirmed the live finals of the show will be postponed because of coronavirus.

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will air on the ITV Hub straight after its sister programme is broadcast on television on April 11 at 8pm.