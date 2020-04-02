Blue Peter broadcasts from presenters’ homes during lockdown

Richie Driss hosted Blue Peter in his pyjamas as the CBBC children’s programme aired from its presenters’ homes for the first time in 61 years.

He appeared from his apartment in Manchester, while his co-presenter Lindsey Russell addressed viewers from her parents’ home in Oxfordshire during lockdown.

During a skit before Thursday’s episode, Driss appeared to have forgotten to get dressed for the taping.

In over 61 years, we can't remember an episode of #BluePeter coming to you from the homes of our presenters, but we hope you enjoyed it! Wishing our viewers health and happiness and we hope they are inspired to stay positive. ?⭐️ ?https://t.co/I2culi1S9u #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ynPF9nDbPV — CBBC (@cbbc) April 2, 2020

Introducing the show, Russell said: “I know what loads of you are probably thinking: ‘Hang on, the Blue Peter studio looks a little bit different this week’.

“And you are right. Just like loads of you guys, we are staying at home. So today’s Blue Peter is coming to you from my parents’ house in Oxfordshire.”

Driss added: “And I am here from my apartment in Manchester.

“But just because me and Lindsey are at home, doesn’t mean we haven’t got a packed show coming up for you today.”

He said the team behind Blue Peter had been working hard to deliver a show that could keep its young viewers “busy at home”.

The programme featured The Body Coach Joe Wicks’ top five home exercises, vegan cooking from 11-year-old Omari, and children’s author Tom Percival’s tips for keeping positive.

Driss, a film graduate who worked for the grime music website GRM Daily, replaced Radzi Chinyanganya on Blue Peter last year.