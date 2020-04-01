Who is taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The newest crop of recruits for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has been unveiled.

Here is a rundown of who will be put through their paces by the show’s chief instructor Ant Middleton and his team of directing staff.

Katie Price

Katie Price (Chris Radburn/PA)

The glamour model and TV star is no stranger to the small screen. In 2004 she met her now ex-husband Peter Andre while competing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

She and Andre married a year later in a lavish ceremony and had two children, Junior and Princess Tiaamii, before divorcing in 2009. The 41-year-old, formerly known as Jordan, has three other children – Harvey, Bunny and Jett – from other relationships.

Her life has been documented in a string of TV shows, and in 2015 was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother. She has published several books, launched her own equestrian fashion range and has also dabbled in launching a music career.

She has recently made headlines for a number of legal troubles. In March she was ordered by a judge to pay ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 as a result of misusing private information about his sex life.

Last year Price was given a driving ban after she was convicted of being nearly twice the limit, and was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her ex-partner’s girlfriend.

Joey Essex

Joey Essex (Ian West/PA)

TV star Essex first round fame on the ITV2 reality show The Only Way Is Essex.

He became well known for his perfectly-coiffed hair and his use of the word “reem”.

He only appeared on the show for two years but remains one of the most recognisable cast members.

In 2013, he participated in the first series of diving competition show Splash! and also took part in the 13th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where he finished in fourth place.

He has appeared in The Jump in 2015 and popped up on Celebs Go Dating, Five Star Hotel and Celebrity MasterChef.

His show Educating Joey Essex was planned as a one-off special but was so successful ITV2 commissioned a series.

Anthea Turner

Anthea Turner (Ian West/PA)

Turner first became famous as the host of Blue Peter from 1992 until 1994, before going on to present breakfast show GMTV from 1994 until 1996.

She was a host on the first National Lottery draw on BBC One in 1994 with Noel Edmonds and Gordon Kennedy and continued to host National Lottery Live alone until 1996.

She also presented the travel show Wish You Were Here…? and has since appeared on reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother, The Jump, First Dates and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

She has also made headlines for her love life, notably her romance with ex-husband Grant Bovey.

In September 2019 she announced she is engaged to boyfriend Mark Armstrong.

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Skelton hosted Blue Peter from 2008 until 2013, and since 2014 has been a presenter on Countryfile.

She co-presented two series of the BBC One show Holiday Hit Squad alongside Angela Rippon and Joe Crowley.

Skelton is best known to sports fans as the presenter of swimming coverage on the BBC, including the Olympics.

Brendan Cole

Brendan Cole (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ballroom dancer Cole was a professional on Strictly Come Dancing for the first 15 series from its premiere in 2004.

He won the first ever series with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

In January 2018 he announced that his contract had not been renewed and he would not appear in the next series of the show.

From 2005 to 2009 he was also judge on Dancing with the Stars in his native New Zealand.

Cole also appeared in the first incarnation of ITV dating show Love Island in 2006 and most recently he competed on The X Factor: Celebrity alongside Jeremy Edwards as singing duo Cole and Edwards.

John Fashanu

John Fashanu (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The former footballer is best known for his eight-year stint at Wimbledon FC, when he won the FA Cup in 1988 and scored over 100 goals in all competitions.

He has also played for Norwich City, Miramar Rangers, Lincoln City, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Aston Villa.

After leaving football he went on to present Gladiators in the 1990s.

Nikki Sanderson

Nikki Sanderson (Ian West/PA)

The actress and former glamour model has appeared in a string of British soaps.

She played Candice Stowe in Coronation Street from 1999 to 2005.

She also went on to play Dawn Bellamy in Heartbeat from 2008 to 2009 and now stars as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks, having joined the cast in 2012.

Jack Maynard

Jack Maynard (Ian West/PA)

The 23-year-old has found fame as a YouTuber, best-known for his self-titled channel where he posts vlogs, challenges and skits.

He was pulled from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after just three days in 2017, due to tweets he sent between 2011 and 2013 which were published by a newspaper while he was in the jungle.

Along with racist and homophobic tweets, it also emerged he asked a 14-year-old fan on Facebook to send him nude pictures.

Maynard apologised for saying “pretty disgusting things” in an online video, adding: “Don’t put anything online you wouldn’t say to your mum.”

He is friends with other well-known YouTubers, including Joe Sugg, and his brother Conor is also a YouTube star.

Lauren Steadman

Lauren Steadman (Lia Toby/PA)

Paratriathlete and swimmer Steadman is a double world champion Paratriathlete, Paralympic silver medallist and European champion.

In 2018 she competed in Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with AJ Pritchard.

Steadman, who was born missing her lower right arm, was eliminated from the show after losing out in the dance-off to finalist Ashley Roberts.

She was cited as an inspiration to Paralympian Will Bayley, who took part in the most recent series of the dancing show.

Locksmith

DJ Locksmith from Rudimental (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The DJ, real name Leon Rolle, is part of drum and bass group Rudimental, alongside Piers Aggett, Amir Amor and Kesi Dryden.

He prides himself on being in good shape and frequently shares exercise videos on social media. He was due to take part in the 2020 London Marathon before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rudimental were nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2013, and are best known for hits including Waiting All Night, Feel The Love and These Days.

Yasmin Evans

Yasmin Evans (Ian West/PA)

Evans is a DJ on BBC Radio 1Xtra. She has said she got into DJing after she volunteered on a radio show when she was 15.

Before that her grandfather bought her a karaoke machine and her friends would come round and host shows and sing for her.

She cites her mother as the biggest influence in her life but added that Trevor Nelson has influenced her radio career.

Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew (Nick Potts/PA)

Former boxing champion Bellew competed from 2007 to 2018.

He held a number of titles in that time, including the WBC cruiserweight title from 2016 to 2017, the British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles between 2010 and 2014 and the European cruiserweight title from 2015 to 2016.