The Chase star Anne Hegerty enjoying ‘guilt-free sabbatical’

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has said she is enjoying lockdown because it feels like a “nice, long guilt-free sabbatical”.

The professional quizzer, 61, who is currently self-isolating at home in Watford, said she felt like the “luckiest person in the UK right now”.

Hegerty, who is autistic, has often spoken about her anti-social nature.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she said: “I feel really slightly guilty about it, but honestly I am literally the luckiest person in the UK right now, because I am absolutely fine staying on my own and I’ve been thinking for ages how wonderful it would be to have a nice, long guilt-free sabbatical.

“So, to be honest, this is working for me, if I just wasn’t worrying about how it’s not working for other people, obviously.

“Apart from missing recording The Chase, this actually really suits me.”

Speaking via video call from her home, she said she was spending her time doing quizzes online.

“I’m quizzing like mad,” she said.

“There’s a group opened on Facebook called Wiki Quiz, where people are setting enormous numbers of quizzes.

“I’m actually having to ration myself. I’m telling myself I can only do three of those quizzes a day.

“Literally I could spend all day doing them, it’s dreadful.”

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant rubbished the idea she would host an at-home quiz for her fans, saying: “I’m absolutely fine with not letting people into my home, for now.”