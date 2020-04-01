Sandi Toksvig shares tips on home schooling

Sandi Toksvig has shared her tips on home schooling, telling parents they need to “make it fun” for their children and stick to a routine.

The television presenter told The One Show that she has previously taught her son from home.

She was asked by hosts Alex Jones and Amol Rajan to share her tips with parents who are looking after their children during the day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeschooling your kids at the moment? ?@sanditoksvig's on hand with a little advice and inspiration to get you out of your pjs and into your lessons. #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/riVv8icn9Q — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) April 1, 2020

She said: “I think the first thing is honestly I am a big believer in schedules and I think you have to keep school hours but also make it fun.”

She added that she and her son “rather enjoyed” learning about the First World War because they played “who had the best moustache”.

“We had pictures of all the different people and pretty much all the boys had excellent moustaches,” she added.

Toksvig said they remember the war “almost entirely by the moustaches”.

“I think part of it is just keeping it fun, but I do think get up, so to them school is starting at 10 o’clock and we are going to be dressed and ready and do it properly.

“It is easy to drown the day in pyjamas, isn’t it.”