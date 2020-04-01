Robbie Williams discusses his fascination with the supernatural

Robbie Williams has said his brushes with the paranormal have stopped since he became a father.

The singer said he has been interested in the supernatural since he was a child and once revealed he believed one of his homes was haunted.

Williams also has a well-known fascination with UFOs.

However, the Angels singer, father to Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and newborn Beau, said his experiences with the unexplained have stopped.

Robbie Williams has opened up on his fascination with the supernatural (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

Speaking on Coast To Coast radio in the US, where he now lives, Williams said: “The strangest thing is that since I’ve had kids, the phenomena have ceased to happen.

“I’m guessing that once you have kids, they just take up all of your energy and your thoughts.”

Williams, 46, said he first became interested in the paranormal as a child growing up in Stoke-on-Trent.

“I can’t remember not being interested in unusual phenomena,” he said. “And unusual phenomena has found its way to me several times.

“And once you see things and once you experience things, then it’s very difficult to not remain interested and inquisitive and want to know what’s real and what isn’t real, why this is happening.”

Former Take That star Williams insists all of his supernatural experiences have occurred when he was sober.

“I was sober when lots of these things happened,” he said. “They happened. So, I carry on being interested. Yes, I am a student of the unusual. Yes, it’s fascinating and entertains me and it scares me and it makes me smile. All of the above.”

The former X Factor judge also revealed he was tempted to buy Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, a popular site for UFO spotting. He said he may have gone through with the deal had it not been for wife Ayda Field.

“There were big rumours on the internet that I’d bought the ranch,” he said. “That’s the kind of dumb stuff that I’d do and not tell my wife.

“She knows I didn’t do that and now the whole world knows I don’t own it.

But if I didn’t have a wife, I would have bought the ranch.”