Public Enemy’s Chuck D reveals Flavor Flav feud was a hoax

Chuck D has revealed Flavor Flav is still a member of Public Enemy, and his recent firing was a hoax to promote their new music.

Founding member Flavor Flav parted ways with the hip hop group in March following a supposed spat over an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally.

The rapper later criticised his former bandmate on Twitter, saying Chuck D could not fire him because “there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav”.

Chuck D has now revealed, in an announcement on April Fool’s Day, that the spat was orchestrated to show how some media covered bad news over good when it came to hip hop.

The pair have been working together in secret and Flavor Flav appears on Food As A Machine Gun, the lead single from Chuck D’s new album with his Enemy Radio project, out on Wednesday.

Chuck D said in a statement: “I had watched Orson Welles’ War Of The Worlds from 1938 when he pulled the wool over the public’s eyes as they put 100% belief in the technology of radio.

“Most people followed like a Pavlovic dog just like they do now. Flav doesn’t do benefits and stays away from political events – we been cool and always agreed about that.

“Enemy Radio was built for that reason, to be a DJ+MC auxiliary unit of Public Enemy, a no-slack homage tossback to DJ+MC roots.

“It is DJ Lord, myself and Jahi with the S1Ws. Hearing the confused mush of political talk while under the bowels of Trumpotus made me use a presidential stage as my platform.

“Out of this storm came a plan between Flav and me to remind people that what’s important should have as much, if not more, value than just what’s popular.

“Thus came the HOAX, our War Of The Worlds

“Believe half of what you hear and NONE of what you see.”

Public Enemy were formed in Long Island, New York, in 1986 and released hits such as Fight The Power, Rebel Without A Pause and Don’t Believe The Hype.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.