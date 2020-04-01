Piers Morgan admits he is not good with make-up: I’ve over-tangerined

Piers Morgan has been struggling to apply his own make-up.

The Good Morning Britain co-host, 55, admitted he had “over-tangerined” after having to do his own face because of coronavirus restrictions.

“Apparently I have blending issues with my make-up,” he said.

“I don’t even know what this means, other than this part of my head is orange and apparently this part is not.

I fear I may have over-applied the Tangerine Dream make-up today. ? pic.twitter.com/dYlhGqEQDv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 1, 2020

“I don’t care. I come in and am slapping this stuff on. I have no idea what I’m putting on and how to apply it.

“In the general scheme of the problems of the world right now, my blending issues with my make-up are not that important!”

Co-host Susanna Reid, 49, who is back in the studio after self-isolating, told her co-presenter: “You’re turning into your friend President Trump”.

It’s like a satsuma had a fling with a tangerine and then they both went to a tanning booth ? @piersmorgan https://t.co/GFPgnwBxmU — Lorraine (@reallorraine) April 1, 2020

Morgan said: “I’ve over tangerined… the tangerine dream. I can only apologise to anyone offended by my orange head.”

The ITV presenter also said that one of his sons had shown symptoms of coronavirus.

Morgan has three sons with his ex-wife and a daughter with journalist Celia Walden, who he married in 2010.

“One of my sons had it in a much milder way… My youngest boy had it,” he said.