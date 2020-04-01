Lea Seydoux: There is a lot of hypocrisy with the Me Too movement

Lea Seydoux has said she thinks there is “a lot of hypocrisy” with the Me Too movement.

The Bond actress, who will reprise her role of Dr Madeleine Swann in the upcoming film No Time To Die, said she thinks people have taken advantage of the movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

The hashtag #MeToo gained traction in 2017 with the revelations about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has since been found guilty of rape.

Harvey Weinstein has been jailed (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Allegations of misconduct have been made against a string of high-profile men in the entertainment industry, including actor Kevin Spacey, director James Toback and comedian Louis CK.

Discussing the movement, Seydoux told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “There is a lot of hypocrisy. Because people knew!

“And they take advantage now to say ‘Yes, I’ve been a victim’, and they become heroes. Come on!

“A hero, for me, would forgive. We need forgiveness, right?”

Lea Seydoux (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski/PA)

She added: “I think men are scared,” when asked what it is like for her on film sets now.

Seydoux also hit out at political correctness, saying: “I don’t want to be classified… I hate the politically correct. And I hate morality. The judgment.

“The world has become so polished now, I find it very scary. We’re not allowed to commit any mistakes.”

She added: “It’s good to be a feminist. But we should be ‘masculinist’ too. And vice versa. Men should be feminists. We should support each other.”

Seydoux also said female characters in modern Bond films are “not here to please Bond’s sexuality” and that she thinks Bond himself is objectified.

She said: “I think what we forget is that James Bond is also a sexual object. He’s totally a sexual object.

Lea Seydoux (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski)

“He’s one of the few, maybe one of the only, male characters to be sexualised.

“I think that women, they love to see Bond, no? To see his body. No? Don’t you think? I love to see sexy men in bathing suits.”

The May issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale and available for digital download from April 2.