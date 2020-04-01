Katie Price, Anthea Turner and Brendan Cole join Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Katie Price, Anthea Turner and Brendan Cole are among the stars taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

They will be joined by reality star Joey Essex, TV presenter Helen Skelton, former Wimbledon footballer John Fashanu, Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson, YouTube star Jack Maynard, Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Rudimental DJ, Locksmith and Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans as well as former boxing champion Tony Bellew.

The 12 famous faces will face a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s rugged West Coast to see if they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Channel 4/PA)

It will mark a return to television for glamour model and TV star Price, who was recently declared bankrupt and also ordered to pay ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 as a result of misusing private information about his sex life.

Chief instructor Ant Middleton and his team Foxy, Billy, Ollie and new member Jay will put the celebrities through the toughest course yet in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to punishing weather and volatile seas.

Middleton said: “If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours. There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 soon.