Grantchester’s Tom Brittney to play lead role in BBC Three drama Make Me Famous

Showbiz | Published:

Also featuring in the programme are Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington, Line Of Duty’s Aiysha Hart and Nina Sosanya of Killing Eve.

Grantchester star Tom Brittney is set to play the lead role in new BBC Three drama Make Me Famous.

The one-off screenplay, which has been written by Reggie Yates, explores the impact that overnight fame can have on contestants on reality TV and their friends and family.

Sosanya is set to star in the drama (Ian West/PA)

Brittney, who plays reality star Billy, said: “Every now and then you get a script through that really stands out and this was one of them.

“When I saw the storyline and synopsis, I knew it was a story that needed to be told.

“I hope Billy’s story will give audiences more compassion towards the people they see on screen.”

The drama has been written by Yates (Ian West/PA)

Yates said that he hopes audiences “resonate” with Billy.

“I’ve spent my whole career working in television and seen everything it has to offer, the best of it, the worst of it, how much it can be a force for good, and the way it changes lives,” he added.

“Reality TV is loved by those in it and those who watch it, but there are issues that come with that and this felt like an opportunity to tell a story which explores the relationship between reality TV, social media and fame.”

