Gary Barlow invites Jason Donovan on to his ‘crooner sessions’ stream

Gary Barlow and Australian pop star Jason Donovan have performed a live duet over Instagram while isolating separately because of the the coronavirus pandemic.

The Take That singer has been keeping fans entertained during lockdown by performing via social media, calling the daily series the “crooner sessions”.

On Tuesday, former Neighbours star Donovan, 51, dropped in via a video link and sang a duet of his 1989 hit Too Many Broken Hearts.

Barlow, 49, played along on his keyboard while Donovan encouraged fans to sing along.

“Thanks Jason for sharing your time with us,” Barlow said, while fans commented to say the performance lightened their mood while in isolation.

“This had really cheered me up,” one said.

Another wrote: “Ahhh Gary…highlight of my day. It’s like opening an advent calendar everyday. Thanks so much for doing these xx.”

Advertising

And one commented: “Dream team. Well done boys!”

Donovan is the latest star to appear on Barlow’s daily crooner sessions.

On Monday, Westlife’s Shane Filan joined from his home for a duet of Richard Marx’s Right Here Waiting while Olly Murs appeared last week and sang Take That’s Shine.

Other stars to appear include Ronan Keating, who performed Tracy Chapman’s Baby Can I Hold You with Barlow, and tenor Alfie Boe who sang Don’t Stop Me Now.