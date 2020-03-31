Sony delays string of major film releases including new Ghostbusters movie

Sony has delayed a string of major film releases, including the latest instalment in the Ghostbusters franchise and superhero movie Morbius.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the entertainment industry, the Hollywood studio said seven films had been postponed.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will now arrive in US cinemas on March 5 2021, having originally been slated for July this year.

Jared Leto stars in superhero movie Morbius, which has been delayed by Sony (Yui Mok/PA)

Morbius, a Spider-Man spin-off starring Jared Leto as the titular vampire, had also been set for release in July but has now been pushed back to March 19 next year.

Greyhound, the World War II film starring Tom Hanks, will no longer make its June premiere and has no specified release date. Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood has been moved from January 2021 to October next year.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been delayed for a second time. Originally supposed to be released in March, it was postponed until August as the scale of the coronavirus crisis became clear.

However, it has been moved again and will now be released on January 15 2021. Video game adaption Uncharted will miss its March 2021 date and instead arrive in October of that year.

Advertising

And an untitled film from Sony and Marvel has been moved to an unspecified date instead of opening on October 8 2021.

The release dates listed are US only. No other territories were mentioned.

Hollywood has been ravaged by the global pandemic, with some experts claiming the final cost to the entertainment industry could reach tens of billions of dollars.

Other major releases to be delayed include No Time To Die, apparently Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, Disney blockbusters Mulan and Black Widow and A Quiet Place II and Fast & Furious 9.

Hanks is one of the highest profile stars known to have tested positive for Covid-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus.