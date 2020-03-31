Release date for BBC’s Normal People adaptation revealed

The BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People will premiere on April 26.

The much-anticipated series will be released in the US on April 29 via the Hulu streaming service.

The 12-part BBC series stars Cold Feet actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell.

Normal People follows the relationship between Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

A new trailer sees the pair enjoy a moment of quiet privacy.

The short clip offers viewers a second glimpse into the lives of the two young Irish students, following the release of the first trailer in January.

Filming took place in Dublin, Sligo, Italy and Sweden with Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson.

Rooney, who has penned the adaptation alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2018 and Normal People was named 2019’s Book of the Year at the British Book Awards.