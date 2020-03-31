Matt Baker’s highlights on The One Show

Matt Baker is leaving The One Show after nearly a decade, to focus on other opportunities and spend more time with his family.

As the former Blue Peter host prepares to host his final edition from self-isolation at home, we look at some of his highlights on the BBC One flagship show.

– His debut as stand-in for Jason Manford

Jason Manford (Ian West/PA)

Baker appeared on The One Show for the first time alongside Alex Jones in May 2010, guest presenting as Manford took time off.

He took over full-time from November when Manford quit after admitting he had been “flirting” with other women online, which contributed to his marriage breakdown.

– His jibe at David Cameron

David Cameron (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Baker made headlines in March 2011 when he asked then-prime minister David Cameron: “How on earth do you sleep at night?”

He did not make it clear whether he was referring to the stress of being head of the government or Mr Cameron’s actions in the role.

– His reaction to Jimmy Carr’s dwarf joke

Jimmy Carr (Peter Byrne/PA)

Baker and Jones apologised in November 2015 after the stand-up comedian cracked a joke which prompted an investigation by media watchdog Ofcom.

Carr said: “I tried to write the shortest joke possible so I wrote a two-word joke which was ‘Dwarf shortage’. It’s just so I could pack more jokes into the show.”

Ofcom said it had received two complaints about the incident and ruled The One Show was in breach of broadcasting codes.

– The annual Rickshaw Challenge

The One Show’s rickshaw (PA)

Baker has been at the forefront of The One Show’s annual Rickshaw Challenge, in which six young people, who have each received support from Children In Need-funded projects, cycle some 400 miles over eight days.

Formula One racing team McLaren recently donated a bright yellow rickshaw for the challenge, which featured pictures of the charity’s mascot, Pudsey Bear.

Since 2011, the challenge has raised more than £25 million for BBC Children In Need.

– His emotional exit speech

Matt Baker shares an emotional message with all of #TheOneShow's viewers. pic.twitter.com/8B3nziIoNR — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 4, 2019

In December 2019, a tearful Baker announced that he would be leaving The One Show, thanking viewers and the team behind the show.

In a statement, he said: “I’ve loved that The One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

“It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children In Need.”

He added that he was “looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed”.