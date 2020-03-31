Advertising
Lewis Capaldi celebrates three years since the release of his first single
The Scottish singer-songwriter has enjoyed stellar success over the last 12 months.
Lewis Capaldi has celebrated three years since the release of his debut single.
The Scottish singer-songwriter, 23, has enjoyed a hugely successful career since Bruises arrived on March 31 2017.
His single Someone You Loved topped the charts in the UK and the US, while his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was also a hit.
Capaldi, who won the Brit Award for best new artist in February, marked three years since Bruises with a message to fans on Instagram.
“I released my first single ‘Bruises’ 3 years ago today and what a wild few years it’s been,” he said alongside a comically candid selfie.
“Thanks for making all my dreams come true.”
Grammy Award-nominated Capaldi said by dreams “I of course mean meeting” David Hasselhoff and “buying a banjo,” which was pictured in the background of his selfie.
“Hope you’re all staying safe x,” he added.
For a further humorous twist, Capaldi’s Instagram said it was shared from “The Erectile Disfunction Clinic”.
Glasgow-born Capaldi delighted fans earlier this week by surprising them with seven new songs during a late-night Instagram Live.
They included the title track from number one album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which he said never made it onto the finished record as it was not finished in time.
“Broken by desire to be heavenly sent, divinely uninspired to a hellish extent,” he sings on the track, which was reportedly written with pop star Mika.
