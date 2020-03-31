John Legend on his concerns about his children growing up in a ‘rarefied space’

John Legend has told of his concerns about his children being negatively affected by their lifestyle when they grow up.

The singer-songwriter, who has three-year-old daughter Luna and one-year-old son Miles with wife Chrissy Teigen, said they are experiencing a childhood he did not have and is mindful of the impact it could have on their personalities.

Legend told Rollercoaster magazine: “(They’re) growing up in a very rarefied space, one that I don’t have an experience dealing with as a child.

“I always try to figure out a way to make sure they’re not assholes.”

John Legend (Rollercoaster magazine/Doug Inglish/PA)

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner said it is “fun to see the world through their eyes” when he takes Teigen and the children with him on tour.

On juggling his family life with touring, he added: “I’ve toured through the different phases of my life, (from) being a bachelor in my mid-20s, to being a 40-year-old husband with two young kids.

“I don’t really think there’s that big of a difference between who I am most days and who I am at home.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m transforming into a new person. It still (feels) very much like an extension of who I am as a person.”

All Of Me singer Legend, 41, also discussed the memes that flooded the internet comparing him to cartoon character Arthur Read, the aardvark from educational series Arthur.

Model and TV presenter Teigen is among those who have pointed out the apparent similarities.

She previously shared a picture of Luna cuddling an Arthur toy on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: “Luna and daddy.”

Teigen joked in the comments: “This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.”

Legend told the magazine: “I would see these memes online and have no idea who this character was. But, you know, I could see the resemblance. I think it’s still in my Twitter bio.”

