Joe Sugg crowned star baker despite fainting during Celebrity Bake Off

Joe Sugg has been crowned the winner of Channel 4’s Celebrity Bake Off despite fainting during one of the challenges.

The YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing star passed out after cutting his finger while peeling an apple during a challenge to make a tray bake.

He dubbed himself the “comeback kid” on social media after the show was broadcast on Tuesday night.

THE COMEBACK KID! — Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) March 31, 2020

After injuring himself, Sugg said: “I’ve just sliced my finger open really bad, help.

“Ouch. That’s literally the first thing I do. There’s always one.”

While receiving medical attention, Sugg said that he “might have to sit outside for a bit” before collapsing onto the floor.

From junior archaeologist to Star Baker – well done to comeback king @Joe_Sugg! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lMCt5lYJXt — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 31, 2020

After coming round, he asked: “Did I pass out? That’s a good start. How long left on the timer?”

Presenter Noel Fielding joked: “Just to clear this up, I am a vampire so when you were out I helped myself to a pint or two.”

Sugg saw off competition from The One Show’s Alex Jones, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond and singer James Blunt.

Alex Jones missed out on being crowned star baker (Matt Crossick/PA)

The celebrity contestants had to make a tray bake of their choosing, as well as miniature Yorkshire puddings stuffed with beef and horseradish sauce.

In the showstopper challenge they had to construct a scene using biscuits that represented an alternative career they would have liked to have gone into.

Despite passing out while making his tray bake, Sugg was named as the winner of that challenge.

He then impressed the judges with the flavouring of his horseradish sauce in the Yorkshire pudding round, before creating a very neat representation of an archaeological dig.

James Blunt said he had not baked before appearing on the programme (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Blunt made a pub for his showstopper, Jones made a travel agency, while Hammond made a police station.

The singer said that he was baking for the first time, adding: “I have ordered pizza from a pizza delivery company many times.

“I have a VIP account with my local one just because I am such a regular with them.”