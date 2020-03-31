James Bond actor Vincent Marzello dies aged 68

Vincent Marzello, who appeared in The Witches and two James Bond films, has died aged 68.

The American actor died on Tuesday after suffering early-onset dementia in recent years.

His actress wife Lorelei King confirmed the news in a post on Twitter.

The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning. To those who knew him, I am sorry to post the news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/47obW2lQmu — Lorelei King (@LoreleiKing) March 31, 2020

The star of TV shows including Cold Feet and Emmerdale said: “The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning.

“To those who knew him, I am sorry to post the news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken.”

Marzello was best known for playing Luke’s father in the 1990 movie The Witches, based on the 1983 children’s book by Roald Dahl.

Sir Roger Moore starred in The Spy Who Loved Me (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Advertising

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Marzello’s first role was in a 1972 episode of the BBC series The Brothers.

He later secured parts in the Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, and the 1978 Superman film.

On the small screen, he appeared in Little Britain, Taggart, The House Of Eliott and Dalziel And Pascoe.

Marzello lived in London with his wife.