Idris Elba says he has shown no symptoms after positive Covid-19 test

Idris Elba has said he is not showing symptoms for Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus, as he shared a message of encouragement with fans.

Earlier this month the actor said he would be self-isolating with his wife Sabrina Dhowre after doctors told him he had been infected.

He said that although their period of self-isolation following their diagnosis had come to an end, they are “a little bit stuck” and unable to fly home.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: “We are both doing OK, still asymptomatic and we have passed the quarantine period.

“But we are a little bit stuck in limbo.

“We can’t get a flight back home so we will just have to sit still a little bit, but other than that we are OK and we are so thankful for that.”

Elba was self-isolating with his wife (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

He said that the period had been “weird” because both he and his wife never usually “sit still”.

He added: “But we are both good mentally, trying to stay optimistic.

“I hope you guys are too, man, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and panicked.

“Take it from me, man, I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic but thankfully I came through and you can too.”

Elba praised healthcare workers in the video (Matt Crossick/PA)

He also praised healthcare workers who are helping with the response to the virus.

“You lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated,” he said.

He also told people going through financial hardship as a result of the virus to “keep your head up”.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko and US talk show host Andy Cohen are among the other celebrities who have tested positive for the virus.