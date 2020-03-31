Gregg Wallace’s new TV show pulled from schedule amid coronavirus pandemic

Gregg Wallace’s new travel show has been delayed because of it features cities badly impacted by the coronavirus crisis, it has been confirmed.

The MasterChef star’s new TV series Gregg Wallace’s Fun Weekend was due to launch on Channel 5 on Friday.

It will see him offer travel tips as he explores different European cities, with the first episode offering advice on a trip to Rome.

At this unprecedented time when travel is tricky, sit back and take in the sights from the comfort of your own sofa! Gregg Wallace's Fun Weekend starts Friday 3rd April at 9 pm on Channel 5! @channel5_tv #GreggWallacesFunWeekend pic.twitter.com/WASg7d84tE — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) March 19, 2020

Italy is one of the many European countries that has been devastated by the global pandemic.

Wallace had previously written on Twitter: “At this unprecedented time when travel is tricky, sit back and take in the sights from the comfort of your own sofa! Gregg Wallace’s Fun Weekend starts Friday 3rd April at 9 pm on Channel 5!”

A statement from Channel 5 said: “The transmission of Gregg Wallace’s Fun Weekend has been delayed due to the continued escalation of Covid-19 in many of the cities featured in the new series.

“The series will air later this year on Channel 5.”

It is the latest in a string of TV shows impacted by the global health crisis.

Production has halted on series including The Handmaid’s Tale, Grace And Frankie and The Witcher, as well as live broadcasts such as ITV’s Loose Women and Lorraine and soaps including EastEnders and Coronation Street.