Dua Lipa: It’s been an emotional rollercoaster since my album leaked

Dua Lipa has described the past few weeks as “an emotional rollercoaster” after her album leaked online, forcing her to bring the release date forward.

Future Nostalgia, the English-Kosovan singer’s much-awaited second album, was released last week to generally positive reviews.

Appearing on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Lipa said: “I guess it’s been a bit of a weird week because the album leaked, which is a f****** pain in the arse.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. Some things just come at you thick and fast sometimes.

“I don’t really know what kind of happens, but it is what it is. And for me I’m just like f*** it. People just get to hear it sooner if they want to hear it.

“If they want to wait and stream it on their streaming services, cool. That’s the only way I can see it.

“And I really just kind of made this album because everyone was like ‘Oh second album’ like that’s a really scary one.

“And there was so much pressure with it that I just wanted to basically make something that took me away from that, that took away that anxiety and something that I made just to have fun with.

“I was also toying with the idea of whether to put it out at this time at all.

“And I guess some things just happen for a reason and I think people maybe need it now more than ever.”

The singer is one of many musicians, including The Who and Miley Cyrus, forced to postpone or cancel tours due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She said the decision to postpone her UK and European dates due to the pandemic had been “a little bit rubbish” but that there were “bigger problems in the world”.

Lipa added: “2021 is when my UK and Europe is now happening, so that will be our year – because I thought 2020 would be.”

The pop star has reportedly been dating Anwar Hadid, the brother of catwalk stars Gigi and Bella, since last summer.

Discussing her favourite places to eat in New York, Lipa said she and Hadid often visited a Japanese restaurant called Sushi on Jones, which she called “our little hole in the wall date spot with the best sushi ever”.

