Donna Air reveals coronavirus diagnosis

Donna Air has said she has tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild flu-like symptoms.

She actress and TV presenter said she had a private diagnosis and has donated tests to friends working for the NHS.

Air added that she has been told by her doctor it is safe to see her daughter Freya, 16, again, and will be happy to answer questions on symptoms.

Sharing a smiling selfie on Instagram, she wrote: “Hi Guys. I hope everyone is managing to stay strong and in relatively good spirits during the lockdown.

“I just wanted to let you know developed mild flu like symptoms and started self isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity & the results tested positive for Covid19.

“Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus.

“I will continue to follow government guidelines & in the meantime I am sending masses of love to you all, especially those on the front line.

“I am aware what a privilege it is to be able access tests privately, so I have donated some to friends working for the @NHS.

“Ifeel relieved having consulted my gp who has confirmed it is safe to see my daughter again.

“Happy to answer questions on symptoms or give info on what I did to boost my immune system when I felt at my worst.”

Air is the latest in a string of stars to test positive for the virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko and US talk show host Andy Cohen.