Catherine Tyldesley makes ‘lockdown’ joke about Chinese eating habits

Catherine Tyldesley has joked that Chinese eating habits have led to the Covid-19 pandemic in a video posted on social media.

The former Coronation Street actress, who was playing her comedy alter-ego Olga Keff in the video, said she was showing her followers “one of her favourite lockdown recipes”, which is a cheese sandwich with brown sauce.

She said: “Tell you what, if Chinese had stuck to cheese sandwich we wouldn’t be in this mess.”

The comment was an apparent reference to the theory that the virus may have been passed to humans by bats.

Tyldesley said in the video that she was going to share a “really simple recipe” with her followers.

“Today we are going to make a cheese sandwich,” she said.

(Ian West/PA)

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant added: “It’s a firm favourite of mine.

“We are going to use lactose free cheese, can’t go near cow’s milk me, goes straight through me.”