Amy Schumer takes her toddler for socially-distanced visit to her father

Showbiz | Published:

The actress and comedian held a sign up so he could read it from his window.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has shared a video of herself making a socially-distanced visit to her father with her toddler.

The US actress and comedian smiled and waved at him from the street as she held her son in the air.

She was also holding a sign reading: “Hi grandpa! We love you!”

Visiting dad

In the video a face can then be seen peering down at them from a nearby window.

The clip has been viewed more than two million times on Instagram.

One user commented: “This is so sweet!

“I am not having the best day dealing with all the life changes happening right now and trying to work from home with a three-year-old.

Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Your posts always make me so happy!”

Another said: “This is so sweet! I teared up!”

